Blondie Announce Roundhouse Gig & Drop My Monster Track

The Wombats Add Dates To 10th Anniversary Shows
The band will now celebrate 10 years since the release of A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation in "the place it all began".
Their latest track was written by The Smiths legend Johnny Marr.
Blondie have announced a show at London's Roundhouse this May, while revealing a brand new track.
My Monster - which was penned by The Smiths' guitarist Johnny Marr - is the second track to be unveiled from their forthcoming 11th album, The Pollinator.
Listen to it below:
The track follows their lead single Fun, which was co-written by Tv on the Radio's Dave Sitek.
Blondie's The Pollinator album - which fans can pre-order at Blondie.net - also includes collaborations from Sia, Blood Orange's Dev Hynes and Charli XCX.
Debbie Harry and co. will play the Roundhouse London on 3 May 2017-two days before their album is released on 5 May.
The band last played the iconic Camden venue for Apple Music in 2014, but it was their 1978 gig in the same location which helped catapult them into the mainstream.
Tickets for their gig go on general on from Friday 24 February from 10:00am.
