Blink 182's Travis Barker Reveals How Tom DeLonge Feels About The New Line-up

WATCH: Chris Martin Covers Linkin Park's Crawling
The Coldplay frontman paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington by transforming the nu-metal anthem into a heartfelt piano ballad at MetLife stadium.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The drummer also told Radio X that he "feels great" about the new single.
Blink 182 officially unleashed Bored To Death , their new single which sees Alkaline Trio's Matt Skiba join Mark Oppus and Travis Barker in the place of Tom DeLonge.
Despite reports of an acrimony between DeLonge and the original members, Travis Barker insists there's no "bad blood" between them.
Speaking to Radio X, the drummer revealed: "There’s no real bad blood. I think in the beginning both sides, both Tom and Mark and […] there was definitely some tension there, but things are cool.
“We’ve spoken since then and everyone’s in agreement that we support one another.”
Watch the lyric video to their Bored To Death single below:
Speaking about the new single, Barker added: “I feel great about it. It’s one of the first songs we wrote.
"It’s really cool you know and we were really happy with the song and in love with the song from the time we wrote the demo.”
Bored To Death is the first track to be taken from their California album, which is set for release on 1 July.
The Coldplay frontman paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington by transforming the nu-metal anthem into a heartfelt piano ballad at MetLife stadium.
See Queens Of The Stone Age pay homage to the animated band by mashing up Clint Eastwood with their Feel Good Hit Of The Summer anthem.
Greg Davies has discussed whether he'd reprise the role of Mr. Gilbert, and if he thinks there'll ever be a reunion.
Watch as the rocker reflects on his time in Oasis and insists he'd still consider a reunion "without a doubt".
The bobbies were caught busting a move while working at Camp Bestival this weekend.
Find out where Dave Grohl and co. are headed this week.
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
Everyone loves a cameo. Radio X looks at the times that actors, celebrities and other musicians have unexpectedly shown up in rock videos.
Forget debuts, forget the difficult second albums… the moment a lot of bands hit their stride is on their FOURTH LP.
Put your shades on as we take a look at some of the most garish LP sleeves to ever grace the shelves…
Comments
Powered by Facebook