WATCH: Blink 182 & Linkin Park Go On Awkward First Date

Blink 182 and Linkin Park tagged along to a Tinder first date, and it was awkward as hell.

The spoof video, which was released by Funny Or Die, sees the US rockers help out two strangers by convincing them to kiss, fall in love, get engaged and eventually break up.

Watch the clip below here:

The comedy clip was released to announce the bands' joint stadium gigs, which will see them play New York's Citi Field and Pennsylvania's Hershey Park Stadium on the 28 and 30 July respectively.

See their dates below:

28 July 2017 – Citi Field (with Wu-Tang Clan, Machine Gun Kelly)

30 July 2017– Hershey Park Stadium (with Machine Gun Kelly)