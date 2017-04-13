WATCH: Blink 182 Apparently Can’t Get You More Pregnant

Serge Pizzorno: "We Don't Need Nanobots"
The Kasabian guitarist has shared some of his pet hates.
The 35-second-long track will appear on the deluxe version of their California album.
Blink 182 have shared a lyric video for their Can't Get You More Pregnant track.
The 35-second ditty comes from the deluxe version of their California LP, which is set for release on 19 May 2017.
Watch it here:
Taking to Twitter about the latest release, the pop-punk trio joked: "If you liked Pink Floyd's landmark musical achievement "Dark Side of the Moon", you'll probably be ambivalent at best about this new record."
The Bored To Death rockers' latest track is available to download for free here:
GET THE FREE DOWNLOAD OF "CAN'T GET YOU MORE PREGNANT" https://t.co/HRXkIfsx5d— blink-182 (@blink182) April 12, 2017
