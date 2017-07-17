Blink 182 Cancel Bournemouth Gig Due To "Band Illness"

Blink-182 have cancelled their concert in Bournemouth tonight (17 July) on doctor's orders.

The pop punk band were due to perform at the town's International Centre (BIC), but were forced to axe the show because one of the members has been struck down with a mystery illness.

A statement made on behalf of the trio - who are made up of Matt Skiba, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker - read: "It is with deep regret that Blink-182 have to cancel their show this evening at Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) due to band illness, on doctor's advice. Refunds will be available from point of purchase."

Mark Hoppus has suggested that he could be the band member struck down with the mystery illness, telling a fan on Twitter: "Got through Liverpool, then crashed yesterday. Still sick today. Tonight's show in Bournemouth cancelled. Terrible. Hate cancelling shows."

The What's My Age Again? rockers are still expected to perform at London's The O2 on July 19 and 20.

Their tour in the UK is a rare chance for fans to see drummer Travis in action, as he doesn't fly after being involved in a plane crash in 2008 that almost saw him lose his life.

The 41-year-old sticksman previously opened up about travelling by sea, telling Radio X's Dan O'Connell: "For me, there's only one way to get there and that's on a boat."

The drummer continued: "What works for me, I spend the time working out, I usually run an hour and a half a day 'cause our shows are about an hour and a half. I usually play drums 2-3 hours a day and then I usually bring a studio and I just work on production and music for other artists that I'm working with".