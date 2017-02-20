Blink-182 Announce Frank Turner As Special Guest On UK Dates

Catfish And The Bottlemen & More For Community Festival 2017
The likes of The Wombats and Slaves will also play the new event, which takes place on 1 July 2017.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The trio head out on a major UK tour in July 2017.
Blink 182 have announced that British singer-songwriter Frank Turner will join them as a special guest on the huge UK tour dates for summer 2017.
The punk pop trio have confirmed a huge string of dates in July, which they'll kick of at Cardiff's Mototpoint Arena on Monday 3 July and round off at London's O2 Arena on 19 July.
See their announcement below:
2017— blink-182 (@blink182) November 6, 2016
https://t.co/O0mTEIsHf8 pic.twitter.com/npEkFomPu7
The Bored To Death rockers will also tour their California album - which hit No.1 in the UK and US charts - at the the Leeds First Direct Arena, Glasgow SSE Hydro and Manchester Arena.
Tickets are on sale now at gigsandtours.com.
Monday 3 July – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Tuesday 4 July – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Wednesday 5 July – Leeds First Direct Arena
Friday 7 July – Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Sunday 9 July – Newcastle Arena
Tuesday 11 July – Glasgow SSE Hyrdo
Friday 14 July – Manchester Arena
Saturday 15 July – Liverpool Echo Arena
Monday 17 July – Bournemouth Int Centre
Wednesday 19 July – London The O2
The likes of The Wombats and Slaves will also play the new event, which takes place on 1 July 2017.
The outspoken rocker has taken a dig at his sibling, while seemingly revealing new lyrics.
The Top 20 most-played songs by the grunge legends have been revealed… and it’s obvious what’s at the top. But you’ll be surprised by the runner-up.
The folk-rock duo will perform shows in Manchester and more - get tickets here.
Some mysterious “aeroplane tickets” have been sent to Foos fans dated Tuesday 21 February. What does it all mean?
The singer reckons he knows why the Gallaghers “are so miserable”… they didn’t get as much action as Mark Owen!
Who? Why? How? What? Rock ’n’ roll is full of questions - some more stupid than others. Radio X counts down ten of the great unanswerables, from How Was It For You? to Why Does It Always Rain On Me?
The UK Top 40 is a brutal place to be. Radio X looks at the time when Musical Justice wasn’t seen to be done.
Break ups are inevitable and unavoidable (unfortunately) but, in the depths of that melancholy, music can be your saviour.
So, if you've been in a situation recently where you've loved and lost, Radio X would like to guide you through the five steps of becoming single… and enjoying it.
Comments
Powered by Facebook