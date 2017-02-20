Blink-182 Announce Frank Turner As Special Guest On UK Dates

20th February 2017, 06:00

The trio head out on a major UK tour in July 2017.

Blink 182 have announced that British singer-songwriter Frank Turner will join them as a special guest on the huge UK tour dates for summer 2017.

The punk pop trio have confirmed a huge string of dates in July, which they'll kick of at Cardiff's Mototpoint Arena on Monday 3 July and round off at London's O2 Arena on 19 July. 

See their announcement below: 

The Bored To Death rockers will also tour their California album - which hit No.1 in the UK and US charts - at the the Leeds First Direct Arena, Glasgow SSE Hydro and Manchester Arena. 

Tickets are on sale now at gigsandtours.com.

See the band's announced dates below: 

Monday 3 July  – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Tuesday 4 July  – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Wednesday 5 July  – Leeds First Direct Arena
Friday 7 July  – Birmingham Barclaycard Arena
Sunday 9 July  – Newcastle Arena
Tuesday 11 July  – Glasgow SSE Hyrdo
Friday 14 July  – Manchester Arena
Saturday 15 July  – Liverpool Echo Arena
Monday 17 July  – Bournemouth Int Centre
Wednesday 19 July  – London The O2

