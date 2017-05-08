Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Announce UK Dates

8th May 2017, 15:07

The trio will play shows in London, Manchester, Leeds and more in October and November.

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club are to return to Europe later this year with a lengthy tour.

The trio are currently working on the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2013’s Specter At The Feast, which is expected to be released later in 2017.

The gigs will have a limited number of VIP packages that include a meet and greet, sound check attendance, early venue entry, a signed tour poster and a collectible laminate.

VIP and ticket pre-sales will begin on Tuesday 9 May at 10am, with general on-sales at 9am on Friday 12 May.

24 October - Limelight, Belfast
26 October - Barrowland, Glasgow
27 October - Academy, Manchester
28 October - O2 Academy, Birmingham
30 October - O2 Academy, Leeds
31 October - Brighton Dome
2 November - O2 Academy, Bristol
3 November - Rock City, Nottingham
4 November - O2 Academy, Brixton

For more details see www.blackrebelmotorcycleclub.com

