Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Announce UK Dates

The trio will play shows in London, Manchester, Leeds and more in October and November.
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club are to return to Europe later this year with a lengthy tour.
The trio are currently working on the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2013’s Specter At The Feast, which is expected to be released later in 2017.
The gigs will have a limited number of VIP packages that include a meet and greet, sound check attendance, early venue entry, a signed tour poster and a collectible laminate.
VIP and ticket pre-sales will begin on Tuesday 9 May at 10am, with general on-sales at 9am on Friday 12 May.
24 October - Limelight, Belfast
26 October - Barrowland, Glasgow
27 October - Academy, Manchester
28 October - O2 Academy, Birmingham
30 October - O2 Academy, Leeds
31 October - Brighton Dome
2 November - O2 Academy, Bristol
3 November - Rock City, Nottingham
4 November - O2 Academy, Brixton
For more details see www.blackrebelmotorcycleclub.com
