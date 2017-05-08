Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Announce UK Dates

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club are to return to Europe later this year with a lengthy tour.

The trio are currently working on the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2013’s Specter At The Feast, which is expected to be released later in 2017.

The gigs will have a limited number of VIP packages that include a meet and greet, sound check attendance, early venue entry, a signed tour poster and a collectible laminate.



VIP and ticket pre-sales will begin on Tuesday 9 May at 10am, with general on-sales at 9am on Friday 12 May.

24 October - Limelight, Belfast

26 October - Barrowland, Glasgow

27 October - Academy, Manchester

28 October - O2 Academy, Birmingham

30 October - O2 Academy, Leeds

31 October - Brighton Dome

2 November - O2 Academy, Bristol

3 November - Rock City, Nottingham

4 November - O2 Academy, Brixton



For more details see www.blackrebelmotorcycleclub.com