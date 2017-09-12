Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Announce New Album

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club have announced their first album in almost five years, Wrong Creatures.

The US trio’s eighth studio album - the follow-up to 2013’s Specter At The Feast - will be released on 12 January 2018, and features the lead single Little Thing Gone Wild, which is out now.

The US rockers were forced to go on hiatus partly because drummer Leah Shapiro needed life saving surgery for Chairi Malformation, a rare disorder that restricts the flow of spinal fluid between the brain and spine.

The trio - also featuring Peter Hayes and Robert Levon Been - had come off a tour and began sketching out new songs in their private lockout space appropriately nicknamed “The Bunker” in North Hollywood.

Robert says they all needed time to recuperate as has battled with depression.

He said: “It’s a crazy making machine, it can chew you up good, I mean we literally toured ‘till the wheels came off and Leah’s brain literally started leaking out of her head.

“I know I’ve battled on and off with mental depression, and Pete’s head never came with any proper instructions.”

Producer Nick Launay - who has worked with the likes of Arcade Fire and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - was largely responsible for their new direction, which is somewhat dark and morbid.

Hayes said: “I find myself writing about death a lot. I find myself having a discussion with death, which sounds dark. For me, it's dark humour.”

Been added: “We are truly an island – come hell or high water, so it’s usually best to dress accordingly. Though I’m not sure what the proper attire is when drowning in fire."

The band have also confirmed UK tour dates for the autumn. BRMC will play:

24 October Belfast, Limelight

26 October Glasgow, Barrowland (SOLD OUT)

27 October Manchester, Academy

28 October Birmingham, O2 Academy

30 October Leeds, O2 Academy

31 October Brighton, Dome

2 November Bristol, O2 Academy

3 November Nottingham, Rock City

4 November London, O2 Academy Brixton