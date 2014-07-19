Billy Corgan slates Amazon over Smashing Pumpkins reissue reveal

WATCH: Kasabian Play Intimate Reading Gig
The outspoken singer is angry that track listing of the forthcoming reissue of the 1998 Adore was leaked online via Amazon before the official press release.
In a statement to the site The Panopticon - Smashing Pumpkins Nexus website , Corgan said: "I’m very upset that an online retailer broke their agreement, posting up the tracks up before we could do it here [on the fan site] first AS THEY’D ASKED.
"The record business as you already know instinctively is quite bad. And I for one have been very outspoken about what I would say are harmful business practices, the kind which place artists in an exploitative position...
"You can understand why it boils my blood when ‘ye olde record business stands up and does its same old trample all over what was promised because frankly, they’re more scared of their masters than artists on their rosters.
"Unfortunately on a day that started with so much excitement (the sharing of this info below), now I have to field through excuses to figure out what I can trust going forward."
The six CD Adore box set (plus one DVD) is released on 23 September and will contain the following tracks (courtesy of Corgan himself):
