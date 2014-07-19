Billy Corgan slates Amazon over Smashing Pumpkins reissue reveal

19th July 2014, 06:00

The outspoken singer is angry that track listing of the forthcoming reissue of the 1998 Adore was leaked online via Amazon before the official press release.

Smashing Pumpkins

In a statement to the site The Panopticon - Smashing Pumpkins Nexus website , Corgan said: "I’m very upset that an online retailer broke their agreement, posting up the tracks up before we could do it here [on the fan site] first AS THEY’D ASKED.

"The record business as you already know instinctively is quite bad. And I for one have been very outspoken about what I would say are harmful business practices, the kind which place artists in an exploitative position...

"You can understand why it boils my blood when ‘ye olde record business stands up and does its same old trample all over what was promised because frankly, they’re more scared of their masters than artists on their rosters.

"Unfortunately on a day that started with so much excitement (the sharing of this info below), now I have to field through excuses to figure out what I can trust going forward."

The six CD Adore box set (plus one DVD) is released on 23 September and will contain the following tracks (courtesy of Corgan himself):

 

SMASHING PUMPKINS ADORE BOX SET TRACK LISTING

Disc 1 – Adore: Stereo Remastered
To Sheila
Ava Adore
Perfect
Daphne Descends
Once Upon a Time
Tear
Crestfallen
Appels + Oranjes
Pug
The Tale of Dusty and Pistol Pete
Annie-Dog
Shame
Behold! the Night Mare
For Martha
Blank Page
17
 
Disc 2 – Adore: Mono Remastered
To Sheila
Ava Adore
Perfect
Daphne Descends
Once Upon a Time
06. Tear
07. Crestfallen
08. Appels + Oranjes
09. Pug
10. The Tale of Dusty and Pistol Pete
11. Annie-Dog
12. Shame
13. Behold! the Night Mare
14. For Martha
15. Blank Page
 
Disc 3: In a State of Passage (demos)
Blissed and Gone (Sadlands Demo)
Christmastime (Sadlands Demo)
My Mistake (Sadlands Demo)
Sparrow (Sadlands Demo)
Valentine (Sadlands Demo)
The Tale of Dusty and Pistol Pete (Sadlands Demo)
What If? (Streeterville Demo)
Chewing Gum (CRC Demo)
The Tale of Dusty and Pistol Pete (CRC Demo)
The Ethers Tragic (Instrumental/ 2014 Mix/ CRC Demo)
The Guns of Love Disastrous (Instrumental/ 2014 Mix/ CRC Demo)
Annie-Dog (Take 10/ CRC Demo)
Once in a While (2014 Mix/ CRC Demo)
Do You Close Your Eyes When You Kiss Me? (CRC Demo)
For Martha (Take 1/ CRC Demo)
My Mistake (Take 1/ CRC Demo)
Blissed and Gone (CRC Demo)
For Martha (Take 2/ Instrumental/ CRC Demo)
 
Disc 4: Chalices, Palaces and Deep Pools (remixes and alternate versions)
For Martha (Symphonic Snippet/ Instrumental)
Crestfallen (Matt Walker Reimagined/ 2014)
To Sheila (Early Banjo Version)
Ava Adore (Puffy Combs Remix 1998)
O Rio (Instrumental/ Sadlands Demo)
Waiting (Adore Outtake)
Once Upon a Time (Sadlands Demo)
Eye (2014 Mix/ From the ‘Lost Highway’ Soundtrack)
Saturnine (For Piano and Voice)
Cash Car Star (Matt Walker Reimagined/ 2014)
Pug (Matt Walker Reimagined/ 2014)
Perfect (No Strings Version)
It’s Alright (Instrumental/ Adore Outtake)
Czarina (Take 1/ Adore Outtake)
Indecision (Sadlands Demo)
Blank Page (Early Version)
 
Disc 5: Malice, Callous and Fools (alternate versions and outtakes)
Let Me Give the World to You (Adore Outtake)
Tear (From Digital Transfer)
Cross (Adore Outtake)
Because You Are (Adore B-Side)
Jersey Shore (Sadlands Demo)
Shame (Take 1)
Summer (Instrumental/ Adore Outtake)
Blissed and Gone (Drone Version)
Heaven (Instrumental/ Sadlands Demo)
Daphne Descends (Matt Walker Reimagined/ 2014)
Saturnine (Matt Walker Reimagined/ 2014)
Behold! the Night Mare (Alternate Vocal)
Perfect (Acoustic Demo/ Adore Outtake)
Do You Close Your Eyes? (Adore Outtake)
The Beginning Is The End Is The Beginning
 
Disc 6: Kissed Alive Too (live)
Ava Adore (Live/ Sao Paulo Session)
Daphne Descends (Live/ Sao Paulo Session)
The Tale of Dusty and Pistol Pete (Live/ Sao Paulo Session)
ear (Live/ Sao Paulo Session)
Shame (Live With Mancow/ Chicago)
Blank Page (Live With Mancow/ Chicago)
To Sheila (Live/ Nashville/ Ryman Auditorium)
Money (That’s What I Want) (Live/ Los Angeles/ Dodger Stadium)
X.Y.U. Medley (Live/ Los Angeles/ Dodger Stadium)
Transmission (Live/ Chicago/ Rehearsal)
 
Disc 7 – DVD: live at Fox Theater, Atlanta, GA – August 4, 1998
To Sheila
Behold! the Night Mare
Pug
Crestfallen
Ava Adore
Tear
Annie-Dog
Perfect
Thru the Eyes of Ruby
Tonight, Tonight
Once Upon a Time
The Tale of Dusty and Pistol Pete
Bullet with Butterfly Wings
Shame
For Martha
Blank Page
Transmission

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS