Billy Corgan slates Amazon over Smashing Pumpkins reissue reveal

In a statement to the site The Panopticon - Smashing Pumpkins Nexus website , Corgan said: "I’m very upset that an online retailer broke their agreement, posting up the tracks up before we could do it here [on the fan site] first AS THEY’D ASKED.



"The record business as you already know instinctively is quite bad. And I for one have been very outspoken about what I would say are harmful business practices, the kind which place artists in an exploitative position...



"You can understand why it boils my blood when ‘ye olde record business stands up and does its same old trample all over what was promised because frankly, they’re more scared of their masters than artists on their rosters.



"Unfortunately on a day that started with so much excitement (the sharing of this info below), now I have to field through excuses to figure out what I can trust going forward."



The six CD Adore box set (plus one DVD) is released on 23 September and will contain the following tracks (courtesy of Corgan himself):

SMASHING PUMPKINS ADORE BOX SET TRACK LISTING

Disc 1 – Adore: Stereo Remastered

To Sheila

Ava Adore

Perfect

Daphne Descends

Once Upon a Time

Tear

Crestfallen

Appels + Oranjes

Pug

The Tale of Dusty and Pistol Pete

Annie-Dog

Shame

Behold! the Night Mare

For Martha

Blank Page

17



Disc 2 – Adore: Mono Remastered

To Sheila

Ava Adore

Perfect

Daphne Descends

Once Upon a Time

06. Tear

07. Crestfallen

08. Appels + Oranjes

09. Pug

10. The Tale of Dusty and Pistol Pete

11. Annie-Dog

12. Shame

13. Behold! the Night Mare

14. For Martha

15. Blank Page



Disc 3: In a State of Passage (demos)

Blissed and Gone (Sadlands Demo)

Christmastime (Sadlands Demo)

My Mistake (Sadlands Demo)

Sparrow (Sadlands Demo)

Valentine (Sadlands Demo)

The Tale of Dusty and Pistol Pete (Sadlands Demo)

What If? (Streeterville Demo)

Chewing Gum (CRC Demo)

The Tale of Dusty and Pistol Pete (CRC Demo)

The Ethers Tragic (Instrumental/ 2014 Mix/ CRC Demo)

The Guns of Love Disastrous (Instrumental/ 2014 Mix/ CRC Demo)

Annie-Dog (Take 10/ CRC Demo)

Once in a While (2014 Mix/ CRC Demo)

Do You Close Your Eyes When You Kiss Me? (CRC Demo)

For Martha (Take 1/ CRC Demo)

My Mistake (Take 1/ CRC Demo)

Blissed and Gone (CRC Demo)

For Martha (Take 2/ Instrumental/ CRC Demo)



Disc 4: Chalices, Palaces and Deep Pools (remixes and alternate versions)

For Martha (Symphonic Snippet/ Instrumental)

Crestfallen (Matt Walker Reimagined/ 2014)

To Sheila (Early Banjo Version)

Ava Adore (Puffy Combs Remix 1998)

O Rio (Instrumental/ Sadlands Demo)

Waiting (Adore Outtake)

Once Upon a Time (Sadlands Demo)

Eye (2014 Mix/ From the ‘Lost Highway’ Soundtrack)

Saturnine (For Piano and Voice)

Cash Car Star (Matt Walker Reimagined/ 2014)

Pug (Matt Walker Reimagined/ 2014)

Perfect (No Strings Version)

It’s Alright (Instrumental/ Adore Outtake)

Czarina (Take 1/ Adore Outtake)

Indecision (Sadlands Demo)

Blank Page (Early Version)



Disc 5: Malice, Callous and Fools (alternate versions and outtakes)

Let Me Give the World to You (Adore Outtake)

Tear (From Digital Transfer)

Cross (Adore Outtake)

Because You Are (Adore B-Side)

Jersey Shore (Sadlands Demo)

Shame (Take 1)

Summer (Instrumental/ Adore Outtake)

Blissed and Gone (Drone Version)

Heaven (Instrumental/ Sadlands Demo)

Daphne Descends (Matt Walker Reimagined/ 2014)

Saturnine (Matt Walker Reimagined/ 2014)

Behold! the Night Mare (Alternate Vocal)

Perfect (Acoustic Demo/ Adore Outtake)

Do You Close Your Eyes? (Adore Outtake)

The Beginning Is The End Is The Beginning



Disc 6: Kissed Alive Too (live)

Ava Adore (Live/ Sao Paulo Session)

Daphne Descends (Live/ Sao Paulo Session)

The Tale of Dusty and Pistol Pete (Live/ Sao Paulo Session)

ear (Live/ Sao Paulo Session)

Shame (Live With Mancow/ Chicago)

Blank Page (Live With Mancow/ Chicago)

To Sheila (Live/ Nashville/ Ryman Auditorium)

Money (That’s What I Want) (Live/ Los Angeles/ Dodger Stadium)

X.Y.U. Medley (Live/ Los Angeles/ Dodger Stadium)

Transmission (Live/ Chicago/ Rehearsal)



Disc 7 – DVD: live at Fox Theater, Atlanta, GA – August 4, 1998

To Sheila

Behold! the Night Mare

Pug

Crestfallen

Ava Adore

Tear

Annie-Dog

Perfect

Thru the Eyes of Ruby

Tonight, Tonight

Once Upon a Time

The Tale of Dusty and Pistol Pete

Bullet with Butterfly Wings

Shame

For Martha

Blank Page

Transmission



