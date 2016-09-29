Watch Benedict Cumberbatch Sing Comfortably Numb With David Gilmour

Benedict Cumberbatch appeared on stage with David Gilmour last night at London's Royal Albert Hall. The actor sang the classic track Comfortably Numb with the legendary guitarist.

The song, which comes from Pink Floyd's iconic The Wall album, was originally sang by Roger Waters. The track has seen a whole host of special guests perform it during Gilmour's sets over the years, and last night it was Benedict Cumberbatch's turn. We've got to say, he does a damn good job.

You can watch his performance below.

Video of Benedict Cumberbatch live singing Comfortably Numb with David Gilmour #benedictcumberbatch #DavidGilmour pic.twitter.com/BfUa0OtiFV — salemzorro (@salemzorro) September 28, 2016

Imagine the nerves?

Other guest singers have included David Bowie. You can watch the late singer performing at the same venue with Gilmour in 2006 below.

David Gilmour has been hosting a residency at the Royal Albert Hall this week, with the final shows taking place tonight (Sep 29th) and tomorrow (30th).