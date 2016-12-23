Avril Lavigne Slams Mark Zuckerberg For “Bullying" Nickelback

There’s nothing we like more than a celebrity spat and this one’s a corker.

Avril Lavigne had leapt to the defence of her former husband Chad Kroeger after Mark Zuckerberg made a video for Facebook that mocked Nickelback.

Lavigne split from the band's frontman Kroeger in 2015, but they have remained “close”. So the Sk8r Boi singer was pretty narked when the Facebook founder took a pop at Nickelback in a new video about his home “AI assistant” Jarvis, voiced by Morgan Freeman.

The video shows Zuckerberg asking the bot to play some “good Nickelback music”, but Freeman as Jarvis replies: “I'm afraid I can't do that. There are no good Nickelback songs."

Zuckerberg deadpans: "Good. That was actually a test."

But Lavigne headed straight for Twitter to remonstrate with the multi-millionaire.

She wrote: "Dear Mark, Many people use your products - some people love them and some people don't. Either way, you're allowed your musical opinion however, your jab at Nickelback is in poor taste.

“When you have a voice like yours, you may want to consider being more responsible with promoting bullying, especially given what's going on in the world today.”

Crikey.