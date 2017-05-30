Ariana Grande To Play Manchester Benefit Concert This Sunday

Liam Gallagher Preps Manchester For "Serious" Rock 'N' Roll At O2 Ritz
The Oasis legend has also said Live Forever is going to be a "tough" song to sing at tonight's homecoming gig.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The US pop star will be joined by Coldplay and Justin Bieber to raise money for the victims of last week’s terrorist attack.
Radio X will also be providing live coverage of the event.
Also on the bill for the concert, which is expected to take place at the Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday 4 June, will be Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus and Usher.
Grande was performing at the Manchester Arena last Monday (22 May) when a terrorist bomb exploded, killing 22 and injuring over 100.
The One Love concert will to raise money for victims and their families.
The organisers said: "All net ticket proceeds of the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund."
May 30, 2017
Tickets for the show will go on sale on Thursday (1 June). Fans who attended the show on 22 May can register to receive free tickets.
In a lengthy Twitter post, Grande previously said: "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester.”
The Oasis legend has also said Live Forever is going to be a "tough" song to sing at tonight's homecoming gig.
The full Glasto line-up and stage times have been unveiled, so now’s the time to start planning your musical journey…
The pair stripped-off live on air, but Brand was NOT happy about looking normal.
Dave Grohl and co. broke the 10pm curfew at the Napa Valley festival, with fans helping them finish their Everlong anthem.
Celebrate Tom Morello's birthday with this awesome cover of Killing In The Name.
The Canadian outfit have confirmed two dates ahead of their headline show at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl.
As Primal Scream's game-changing album Screamadelica hits 25, we look at the times bands have a musical epiphany and head down a different road...
Radio X takes a handful of the great Side One, Track Ones in history. What's your favourite?
Remember VHS? Let's take a look back at some of the best music collections to be committed to easily scrunched-up black tape. Did you own any of these?
From the bizarre to the downright dismal, get a load of some of the worst Britpop album artworks ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook