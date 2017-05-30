Ariana Grande To Play Manchester Benefit Concert This Sunday

Radio X will also be providing live coverage of the event.

Also on the bill for the concert, which is expected to take place at the Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday 4 June, will be Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus and Usher.

Grande was performing at the Manchester Arena last Monday (22 May) when a terrorist bomb exploded, killing 22 and injuring over 100.

The One Love concert will to raise money for victims and their families.

The organisers said: "All net ticket proceeds of the show will go directly to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund."

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Thursday (1 June). Fans who attended the show on 22 May can register to receive free tickets.

In a lengthy Twitter post, Grande previously said: "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families. I want to thank my fellow musicians and friends for reaching out to be a part of our expression of love for Manchester.”