Mitch Winehouse Slams Asif Kapadia As Amy Wins Oscar For Best Feature Documentary

Shed Seven Respond To Claims Harry Styles Copied Their Artwork
Frontman Rick Witter has discussed the similarities between the One Direction star's debut solo album artwork and their Ocean Pie single.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Asif Kapadia-directed film took home the prize at last night's Academy Awards.
Mitch Winehouse has spoken out after Amy won the Oscar For Best Documentary Feature at the 88th Academy Awards.
The Asif Kapadia-directed film, which follows the life of British singer Amy Winehouse, beat the likes of Joshua Oppenheimer’s The Look of Silence, to win the coveted prize.
Accepting the award at last night's (Sunday 28 February) ceremony, Kapadia said: "This film is about Amy and showing the world who she really was, not the tabloid persona."
Film producer Gay-Rees added: "This is for the fans who loved her through thick and thin, that's all she ever needed."
However, Amy's father Mitch Winehouse isn't happy about the win, and has long condemned the film as inaccurate and misleading.
The 64-year-old jazz singer and campaigner has since taken to Twitter to maintain his stance on Asif Kapadia, accusing him of fooling "everybody" and calling the film a "negative, spiteful and misleading portrayal of Amy".
See his tweets below:
Always proud of my baby. Amy will not get an oscar though. Just Asif Kapadia. That is what this is all about...Asif. He's fooled everybody— mitch winehouse (@mitchwinehouse) February 29, 2016
I am not changing my stance just because film won Oscar. It's a negative, spiteful and misleading portrayal of Amy. We will fix this.— mitch winehouse (@mitchwinehouse) February 29, 2016
If you are going to troll u've got to use a lot more swear words to be really offensive. Let's keep trolling standards up. Come on trolls!— mitch winehouse (@mitchwinehouse) February 29, 2016
Since it's release in July 2015, Amy has become the UK's highest ever grossing non-fiction film.
Mitch Winehouse is also planning to release his own documentary Letters To Amy.
Frontman Rick Witter has discussed the similarities between the One Direction star's debut solo album artwork and their Ocean Pie single.
The Foo Fighters frontman accidentally dropped the bombshell while promoting his mother's From Cradle To Stage book.
Seriously, he nails it.
Listen to the first single to be taken from their sophomore album, and see their newly announced intimate UK tour dates.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
According to reports, the band have filed a lawsuit against a Mexican hotel for benefitting off their famous song and album of the same name.
The Comedian and Radio X DJ has shared a hilarious step-by-step guide on how to register online.
Comments
Powered by Facebook