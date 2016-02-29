Mitch Winehouse Slams Asif Kapadia As Amy Wins Oscar For Best Feature Documentary

Mitch Winehouse has spoken out after Amy won the Oscar For Best Documentary Feature at the 88th Academy Awards.

The Asif Kapadia-directed film, which follows the life of British singer Amy Winehouse, beat the likes of Joshua Oppenheimer’s The Look of Silence, to win the coveted prize.

Accepting the award at last night's (Sunday 28 February) ceremony, Kapadia said: "This film is about Amy and showing the world who she really was, not the tabloid persona."

Film producer Gay-Rees added: "This is for the fans who loved her through thick and thin, that's all she ever needed."

However, Amy's father Mitch Winehouse isn't happy about the win, and has long condemned the film as inaccurate and misleading.

The 64-year-old jazz singer and campaigner has since taken to Twitter to maintain his stance on Asif Kapadia, accusing him of fooling "everybody" and calling the film a "negative, spiteful and misleading portrayal of Amy".

See his tweets below:

Always proud of my baby. Amy will not get an oscar though. Just Asif Kapadia. That is what this is all about...Asif. He's fooled everybody — mitch winehouse (@mitchwinehouse) February 29, 2016

I am not changing my stance just because film won Oscar. It's a negative, spiteful and misleading portrayal of Amy. We will fix this. — mitch winehouse (@mitchwinehouse) February 29, 2016

If you are going to troll u've got to use a lot more swear words to be really offensive. Let's keep trolling standards up. Come on trolls! — mitch winehouse (@mitchwinehouse) February 29, 2016

Since it's release in July 2015, Amy has become the UK's highest ever grossing non-fiction film.

Mitch Winehouse is also planning to release his own documentary Letters To Amy.