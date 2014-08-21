Amy Winehouse statue confirmed for Camden

A life size statue of Amy Winehouse is going up near to where she lived in north London.

Amy Winehouse

The life-size bronze - complete with beehive - is being unveiled in Camden on 14 September  - on what would have been her birthday.

Amy Winehouse was found dead at her home in 2011 aged 27.

The statue was originally going to be place in Camden Roundhouse but it will now be in the nearby Stables Market.

"Now Amy will oversee the comings and goings of her home town forever," her father Mitch said.

