Amy Winehouse Documentary Trailer Debuts Online

Composed of old home videos and interview footage, the haunting trailer features a voiceover from Amy talking about her singing ability and why she got into the music industry.



"I felt like I had nothing new that was coming out at the time that really represented me or the way I felt. So I just started writing," says Amy over the clips.



The film, named "Amy" will be directed by Asif Kapadia, the award-winning film-maker who made Senna. It'll be released on 3 July 2015 and follows her whole life and career up to her death in 2011 at the age of just 27.



