The Amazons Announce Autumn UK Tour & Unveil New Single

Steps Launch Petition To Perform With Barry Gibb At Glastonbury
The cheesy pop band have announced their dream is to play their hit cover Tragedy with the Bee Gee at Worthy Farm this June.
Listen to their new Junk Food Forever single here.
The Amazons have announced new tour dates for Autumn 2017.
The Reading rock quartet will be supporting their debut album with gigs throughout October, including a date at the London O2 Forum.
Back on the road this autumn. General sale Friday 21st 9am. Sign up for priority tickets here: https://t.co/bXrSPxd1ie pic.twitter.com/Ennd6K6hcq— The Amazons (@TheAmazons) April 18, 2017
Tickets go on sale on Friday 21 April from 9am.
Meanwhile, the Black Magic rockers have also unveiled their Junk Food Forever single, which can be streamed here:
The Amazons - who featured in Radio X's Great X-Pectations - will also be hitting the festival circuit, playing the likes of Live at Leeds, Liverpool Sound City, Isle Of Wight and Reading and Leeds Festival this summer.
2 October - The Waterfront, Norwich
3 October - The Leadmill, Sheffield
4 October - The Liquid Room, Edinburgh
6 October – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
8 October – The Riverside, Newcastle
9 October - The Tramshed, Cardiff
11 October - Phoenix, Exeter
12 October - The 02 Forum, London
13 October - Engine Rooms, Southampton
14 October - SWX, Bristol
The cheesy pop band have announced their dream is to play their hit cover Tragedy with the Bee Gee at Worthy Farm this June.
