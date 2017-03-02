WATCH: Alex Turner Stars In Alexandra Savior "Introduction" Video

2nd March 2017, 17:14

The new visuals see the Arctic Monkeys frontman working in the studio with the US star.

Alex Turner in Alexandra Saviour video featurette

Alex Turner has starred in a new video which sees him in the studio with Alexandra Savior. 

The Last Shadow Puppets rocker has been working alongside producer James Ford on the Oregon singer-songwriter's debut album, which she discusses in the clip below:

Speaking about how they came to collaborate, Savior revealed: "I had been writing some of my own stuff, then I met Al (Alex Turner), and we were like: "Let's do it," then James came in and it just kind of... Blossomed".

Savior's upcoming debut album, Belladonna of Sadness, is set to be released on 7 April 2017

Listen to Alexandra Savior's Shades track here: 

