WATCH: Alex Turner Stars In Alexandra Savior "Introduction" Video

Samuel L. Jackson Stole The L Sign From Lorraine
The Kong actor has proved once again what a legend he is after visiting the daytime show.
The new visuals see the Arctic Monkeys frontman working in the studio with the US star.
Alex Turner has starred in a new video which sees him in the studio with Alexandra Savior.
The Last Shadow Puppets rocker has been working alongside producer James Ford on the Oregon singer-songwriter's debut album, which she discusses in the clip below:
Speaking about how they came to collaborate, Savior revealed: "I had been writing some of my own stuff, then I met Al (Alex Turner), and we were like: "Let's do it," then James came in and it just kind of... Blossomed".
Savior's upcoming debut album, Belladonna of Sadness, is set to be released on 7 April 2017
Listen to Alexandra Savior's Shades track here:
