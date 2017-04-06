What Do Noel Gallagher, Damon Albarn & Dave Grohl Have In Common?

Noel Gallagher, Damon Albarn and Dave Grohl are responsible for being in some of the biggest bands of the last 20 years, have received some of the most prestigious accolades in music, and can boasts hundreds and thousands of fans.

But, according to a new study, their happiest years are still ahead of them.

As The Independent reports, a survey undertaken by a financial services company found those in their over 50s to be the most content, so Grohl (48), Gallagher (49) and Albarn (49) have got their best days still to come.

The research - which questioned 50,000 people in the age range - found on they felt "physically four years younger and ten years mentally younger than their actual age".

We're sure there's plenty of 35-year-olds out there who act 25, but we'll take their word for it.