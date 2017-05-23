22 Dead In Suspected Terror Attack In Manchester

It's been confirmed that 22 people - some of them children - have been killed in a suspected terrorist incident following a show at the Manchester Arena last night (22 May).

US pop star Ariana Grande was performing at the venue, when an explosion took place just after 10.30pm, reportedly in the foyer, according to British Transport Police.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that one man is suspected of having detonated an "improvised explosive device" and died at the Arena. Investigators are trying to establish whether the attacker, who also died at the scene, was part of a wider network.

Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins confirmed that children are among those who died.

A forensic search is underway at the arena, and nearby Victoria train station is still closed.

Several young people have been reported missing following the incident - with concerned friends and relatives appealing for information on Twitter. People affected by the attack were offered shelter by locals, taxi drivers offered free rides and a hotel near the venue took in dozens of children.

An emergency number is available for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area - 0161 856 9400 — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Concert-goers reported hearing a "loud bang" at the back of the venue after Grande's show came to an end.

Eyewitness Calvin Welsford said: "I was in the front row and it seemed to happen at the very back of the arena. It almost sounded like a gunshot. That's how I would describe it. It was very loud.

"I looked around and people were just spilling down, heading out of the building. I was actually having an asthma attack. It was sheer panic. Security told us we needed to leave but they were very caring. People were crying."

Ariana Grande said she was "broken" after the incident, tweeting:

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Grande's manager Scooter Braun said they mourned "the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act".