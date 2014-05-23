We Were Evergreen - False Start

French trio We Were Evergreen release False Start from their album Towards, which is out now.

We Are Evergreen

The track, apparently, was inspired by Usain Bolt. “The whole song takes the idea of what a false start is and what goes on in a runners mind in the ten seconds of a race, when he’s made a false start but he’s the only one to know,” explains Michael Liot. “Mind versus body.”

Comments