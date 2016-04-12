WATCH: Wolf Alice Debut New Track, Yuk Foo, On Tour

Wolf Alice have unveiled a brand new track live on tour.

The My Love Is Cool four-piece unveiled the song, which is believed to be called Yuk Foo, at a gig in Ohio, Columbus last week.

Watch their performance of the song below:

The YouTube user who uploaded the footage, revealed they relied on YouTube comments for the song's title and that it "could change".

However, this Instagram post of the setlist by bassist Theo Ellis, seems to confirm the song's name:

Yuck foo A photo posted by Theo (@steadyll) onApr 8, 2016 at 5:37pm PDT

The Ellie Rowsell and co. continue their North American tour this month, playing Denver, Colorado and Salt Lake City, Utah before heading to Norway's Bergenfest festival.