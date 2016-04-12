WATCH: Wolf Alice Debut New Track, Yuk Foo, On Tour

Who Are The Biggest And Best Bands From Yorkshire?
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The band unveiled the song in Ohio, Columbus on the North American leg of their tour.
Wolf Alice have unveiled a brand new track live on tour.
The My Love Is Cool four-piece unveiled the song, which is believed to be called Yuk Foo, at a gig in Ohio, Columbus last week.
Watch their performance of the song below:
The YouTube user who uploaded the footage, revealed they relied on YouTube comments for the song's title and that it "could change".
However, this Instagram post of the setlist by bassist Theo Ellis, seems to confirm the song's name:
The Ellie Rowsell and co. continue their North American tour this month, playing Denver, Colorado and Salt Lake City, Utah before heading to Norway's Bergenfest festival.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
Everyone loves a cameo. Radio X looks at the times that actors, celebrities and other musicians have unexpectedly shown up in rock videos.
Forget debuts, forget the difficult second albums… the moment a lot of bands hit their stride is on their FOURTH LP.
Put your shades on as we take a look at some of the most garish LP sleeves to ever grace the shelves…
Comments
Powered by Facebook