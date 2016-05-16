WATCH: Richard Ashcroft Unveils Hold On Video

Who Are The Biggest And Best Bands From Yorkshire?
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The former Verve frontman has dropped the visuals to his single ahead of tonight's show at The Camden Roundhouse.
Richard Ashcroft has released the video to his Hold On Single.
The track is the second cut to be taken from his These People album, following This Is How It Feels.
Watch the video below:
The former Verve frontman also premiered the audio for These People, with Vernon Kay on Radio X.
Tune into the @vernonkay show on @RadioX now to hear the first play of the title track from the forthcoming album 'These People'— Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) May 13, 2016
Richard Ashcroft is set to play London's Roundhouse tonight (16 May). Meanwhile his These People album is set for release on Friday 20 May.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
Everyone loves a cameo. Radio X looks at the times that actors, celebrities and other musicians have unexpectedly shown up in rock videos.
Forget debuts, forget the difficult second albums… the moment a lot of bands hit their stride is on their FOURTH LP.
Put your shades on as we take a look at some of the most garish LP sleeves to ever grace the shelves…
Comments
Powered by Facebook