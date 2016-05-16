WATCH: Richard Ashcroft Unveils Hold On Video

16th May 2016, 17:28

The former Verve frontman has dropped the visuals to his single ahead of tonight's show at The Camden Roundhouse.

Richard Ashcroft Hold on video

Richard Ashcroft has released the video to his Hold On Single.

The track is the second cut to be taken from his These People album, following This Is How It Feels. 

Watch the video below: 

The former Verve frontman also premiered the audio for These People, with Vernon Kay on Radio X. 

Richard Ashcroft is set to play London's Roundhouse tonight (16 May). Meanwhile his These People album is set for release on Friday 20 May.

Comments