WATCH: Julian Barratt Unveils Music Video For Mindhorn Film

Who Are The Biggest And Best Bands From Yorkshire?
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
Mindhorn, which stars Barratt as has-been actor Richard Thorncroft, is set for release on 5 May 2017.
Julian Barratt has unveiled an 80s-style music video to support his upcoming Mindhorn film- set for release on 5 May.
You Can't Handcuff The Wind sees his alter-ego Richard Thorncroft surrounded by fake fog as he air grabs to his heart's content.
Watch it here:
Mindhorn is the Mighty Boosh star's forthcoming comedy, which follows a has-been actor (Richard Thorncroft) who is forced to work with the police when a serial killer insists he'll only deal with memorable fictional role... Detective Mindhorn.
The single will be released on a 12" vinyl EP, entitled The Unadorned Truth, which features two more tracks in Hot Boots and Sunset.
Watch the official trailer for Mindhorn here:
