WATCH: Iggy Pop, Josh Homme And Matt Helders In New Sunday Video

Who Are The Biggest And Best Bands From Yorkshire?
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The track comes from their new collaborative album Post Pop Depression.
Iggy Pop has released his Sunday video, which features Queens of The Stone Age and Eagles Of Death Metal rocker, Josh Homme and Arctic Monkeys man, Matt Helders.
The track is the next cut to come from their collaborative album Post Pop Depression, which is out now.
Watch it below:
Iggy Pop has been touring his latest studio effort with his fellow rockers, hitting London's Royal Albert Hall tonight, Friday 13 May.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
Everyone loves a cameo. Radio X looks at the times that actors, celebrities and other musicians have unexpectedly shown up in rock videos.
Forget debuts, forget the difficult second albums… the moment a lot of bands hit their stride is on their FOURTH LP.
Put your shades on as we take a look at some of the most garish LP sleeves to ever grace the shelves…
Comments
Powered by Facebook