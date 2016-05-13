WATCH: Iggy Pop, Josh Homme And Matt Helders In New Sunday Video

The track comes from their new collaborative album Post Pop Depression.

Iggy Pop Sunday video still

Iggy Pop has released his Sunday video, which features Queens of The Stone Age and Eagles Of Death Metal rocker, Josh Homme and Arctic Monkeys man, Matt Helders.

The track is the next cut to come from their collaborative album Post Pop Depression, which is out now.

Watch it below:

Iggy Pop has been touring his latest studio effort with his fellow rockers, hitting London's Royal Albert Hall tonight, Friday 13 May.

