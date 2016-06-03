WATCH: Beck Unveils Wow Lyric Video

Who Are The Biggest And Best Bands From Yorkshire?
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
The new track from the Where It's At singer is out now.
Beck has unveiled his new Wow single.
The song sees the multi-instrumentalist ditch his guitar for a Pharrell Williams-esque, hip-hop inspired and beat-driven track.
The Odelay singer also revealed a snippet of his new music and visuals with a teaser trailer on his socials.
Beck is due to play London's Fulham Palace and O2 Brixton Academy this month, and is also set for Glastonbury Festival, who just announced their full schedule this week.
