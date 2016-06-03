WATCH: Beck Unveils Wow Lyric Video

Beck has unveiled his new Wow single.

The song sees the multi-instrumentalist ditch his guitar for a Pharrell Williams-esque, hip-hop inspired and beat-driven track.

Watch his lyric video below:

The Odelay singer also revealed a snippet of his new music and visuals with a teaser trailer on his socials.

See it below:

WOW / JUNE 2 @ NOON EDT #beckWOW A video posted by Beck (@beck) onJun 1, 2016 at 9:22am PDT

Beck is due to play London's Fulham Palace and O2 Brixton Academy this month, and is also set for Glastonbury Festival, who just announced their full schedule this week.