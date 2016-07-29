Watch The New Animated Video For Viola Beach's Boys That Sing

A new animated video for Viola Beach's Boys That Sing has been released.

The clip features cartoon sketches of the band, alongside clips of them performing against a back drop of landmarks around their hometown of Warrington.

Watch it below:

Kris Leonard, River Reeves, Tomas Lowe, Jack Dakin, and their manager Craig Tarry tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Sweden earlier this year.

Last night, Radio X hosted a very special playback of Viola Beach's posthumous debut album, which was released today as a tribute to the talented young band.

