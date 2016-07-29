Watch The New Animated Video For Viola Beach's Boys That Sing

29th July 2016, 13:59

The video features cartoon versions of the Warrington band, who tragically lost their lives this year.

Viola Beach Boys That Sing Animated Video

A new animated video for Viola Beach's Boys That Sing has been released.

The clip features cartoon sketches of the band, alongside clips of them performing against a back drop of landmarks around their hometown of Warrington.

Watch it below: 

Kris Leonard, River Reeves, Tomas Lowe, Jack Dakin, and their manager Craig Tarry tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Sweden earlier this year. 

Last night, Radio X hosted a very special playback of Viola Beach's posthumous debut album, which was released today as a tribute to the talented young band.

Listen to it again here:

Play

Viola Beach Album Playback

Listen back to a very special Album Playback of the Viola Beach album.

54:27

Buy the album and help send Viola Beach to No.1 here.

Comments