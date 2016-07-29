Watch The New Animated Video For Viola Beach's Boys That Sing

Who Are The Biggest And Best Bands From Yorkshire?
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
The video features cartoon versions of the Warrington band, who tragically lost their lives this year.
A new animated video for Viola Beach's Boys That Sing has been released.
The clip features cartoon sketches of the band, alongside clips of them performing against a back drop of landmarks around their hometown of Warrington.
Watch it below:
Kris Leonard, River Reeves, Tomas Lowe, Jack Dakin, and their manager Craig Tarry tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Sweden earlier this year.
Last night, Radio X hosted a very special playback of Viola Beach's posthumous debut album, which was released today as a tribute to the talented young band.
Listen to it again here:
Viola Beach Album Playback
Listen back to a very special Album Playback of the Viola Beach album.
54:27
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
