The Best Albums Of 2017… So Far

From established artists like Kasabian, Gorillaz and Elbow… through to the very best new acts like Lucy Rose, Sundara Karma and The Amazons, here’s what we think you should be listening to right now.

Alt-J - Relaxer

The third studio album from the Leeds art rockers is typically obscure yet accessible. In Cold Blood has a verse written in binary code, for heaven’s sake. But despite this geekery, the music is warm while still remaining weird.

The Amazons - The Amazons

Stadiums, get ready for The Amazons. This Reading quartet have corned the market in anthemic guitar rock in 2017. It’s authentic and direct: “Junk food forever / Late nights together / Jackets in leather / I can’t forget ya.”

Dan Auberbach - Waiting On A Song

The Black Keys man takes a sideways step away from the bluesy sound of his day job for some glittering indie pop in his second solo album.

The Big Moon – Love In The 4th Dimension

The debut album from this accomplished London four piece was recorded in just 12 days and the energy and love for classic 90s indie rock shines through.

The Charlatans - Different Days

Tim Burgess and co’s 13th studio album draws on the influences that have seeped through their 25 year career and there’s special guests a-plenty: Paul Weller, Johnny Marr and New Order’s Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert.

Circa Waves - Different Creatures

The second album from the young Liverpool indie band sees them open up their classic guitar hooks for a more mature sound.

Clean Cut Kid - Felt

Liverpool quartet opt for rootsy, honest rock on their debut.

Elbow - Little Fictions

20 years and seven albums into their career and Guy Garvey and his team have perfected their trademark brand of heart breaking, life affirming, beautiful music.

Gorillaz - Humanz

Unbelievable sounds, incredible guests and a fictional band. Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s art project is as vital as ever.

Kasabian - For Crying Out Loud

Serge and Tom turn the clock back to the 1970s for some glam rock-influenced indie bangers, with a kaleidoscope of lyrical influences. The band you can rely on.

London Grammar - Truth Is A Beautiful Thing

Another beautiful, delicate record from the Nottingham trio, fronted by the mesmerising voice of Hannah Reid.

Laura Marling – Semper Femina

The title is Latin for “woman is ever a fickle and changeable thing”, which describes this rich and intelligent music that explores female relationships. One of Britain’s most essential songwriters.

Maximo Park – Risk To Exist

For their sixth album, Paul Smith and Maximo dig deeper into politics, social anxieties and world affairs, married to classic melodic hooks

Oh Wonder - Ultralife

The second album from the London pop duo of Josephine Vander Gucht and Anthony West swaps their self-sufficient “song-a-month” work ethic of their early days to something more expansive.

Radiohead - OKNOTOK

It’s a reissue of the classic 1997 OK Computer album, but unless you’re a super Radiohead geek, there’s much that will be unfamiliar on here, including the majestic I Promise.

Rag N Bone Man - Human

Rory Graham has ditched his early hip hop leanings to make full use of his gruff, bluesy voice. The title track was a huge hit across the world, but the album of the same name shows depth, versatility and the birth of a great artist.

Lucy Rose – Something’s Changing

Rose’s growing confidence hasn’t affected her gentle, introspective sound that’s slicker, and more accomplished on her third album.

Royal Blood - How Did We Get So Dark?

The duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher with more strident, balls-out, confrontational, but still finely-tuned rock. This second album sees them hit the big time.

Ed Sheeran - Divide

Is there no stopping this man? The singer-songwriter’s third album sees him refine his style, without betraying his roots. The result: massive success.

Sundara Karma - Youth is Only Ever Fun in Retrospect

What’s happening in Reading at the moment? First The Amazons, now here’s another group of adventurous young guitar heroes, with an intelligent take on the rock.

Paul Weller - A Kind Revolution

The Modfather’s 13th solo album proves it’s not possible to second guess the man. It’s rich with influences, yet never resorts to cliches and there’s even a collaboration with folk rock legend Robert Wyatt.

The xx - I See You