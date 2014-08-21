SBTRKT featuring Ezra Koenig - New Dorp. New York

Radio X presenter Dave Rowntree says of the track: "SBTRKT is Aaron Jerome and this from his new album Wonder Where We Land. New Dorp is a neighbourhood in Staten Island, New York and dorp of course means village in Dutch."

SBTRKT is the musical project led by Aaron Jerome. The single New Dorp New York is taken from the upcoming album Wonder Where We Land, to be released on 22 September 2014, on the Young Turks label.



Wonder Where We Land Album Track Listing:



1. Day 1

2. Wonder Where We Land (featuring Sampha)

3. Lantern

4. Higher (featuring Raury)

5. Day 5

6. Look Away (featuring Caroline Palochek)

7. Osea

8. Temporary View (featuring Sampha)

9. New Dorp New York (featuring Ezra Koenig)

10. Everybody Knows

11. Problem (Solved) (featuring Jessie Ware)

12. If It Happens (featuring Sampha)

13. Gon Stay (featuring Sampha)

14. The Light (featuring Denai Moore)

15. Voices In My Head (featuring ASAP Ferg)





SBTRKT UK Tour Dates 2014:



6 September Bestival, Isle Of Wight

26 September O2 Academy, Leeds

27 September O2 ABC, Glasgow

29 September O2 Academy, Bristol

30 September Albert Hall, Manchester

1 October Rock City, Nottingham

2 October O2 Academy, Brixton