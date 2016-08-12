WATCH: Richard Ashcroft Unveils They Don't Own Me Video

Final Curtain: Last Gigs By Legendary Bands
On May 2nd 1980 Ian Curtis, and his band Joy Division, played their last ever gig. But they're not the only band to bid farewell to the stage.
The track is the third cut to be taken from his These People album.
Richard Ashcroft has released the video for They Don't Own Me-the third single to be taken from his These People album.
The promo sees The Verve man ride a motorbike across the countryside, and perform in a woodland setting.
Watch it below:
The song follows previously released singles Hold On and This Is How It Feels.
Following a triumphant gig at London's Roundhouse, Richard Ashcroft has announced two huge dates for December this year, where he will play Liverpool's Echo Arena and London's O2 on the 7th and 9th of the month respectively.
Tickets are now on sale for the London @TheO2 and @EchoArena Liverpool shows in December - https://t.co/tqCPbEUlNA pic.twitter.com/21M3QaZJOV— Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) May 27, 2016
