WATCH: Richard Ashcroft Unveils They Don't Own Me Video

Richard Ashcroft has released the video for They Don't Own Me-the third single to be taken from his These People album.

The promo sees The Verve man ride a motorbike across the countryside, and perform in a woodland setting.

Watch it below:

The song follows previously released singles Hold On and This Is How It Feels.

Following a triumphant gig at London's Roundhouse, Richard Ashcroft has announced two huge dates for December this year, where he will play Liverpool's Echo Arena and London's O2 on the 7th and 9th of the month respectively.