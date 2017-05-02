WATCH: Julian Barratt Unveils Music Video For Mindhorn Film

Final Curtain: Last Gigs By Legendary Bands
On May 2nd 1980 Ian Curtis, and his band Joy Division, played their last ever gig. But they're not the only band to bid farewell to the stage.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Mindhorn, which stars Barratt as has-been actor Richard Thorncroft, is set for release on 5 May 2017.
Julian Barratt has unveiled an 80s-style music video to support his upcoming Mindhorn film- set for release on 5 May.
You Can't Handcuff The Wind sees his alter-ego Richard Thorncroft surrounded by fake fog as he air grabs to his heart's content.
Watch it here:
Mindhorn is the Mighty Boosh star's forthcoming comedy, which follows a has-been actor (Richard Thorncroft) who is forced to work with the police when a serial killer insists he'll only deal with memorable fictional role... Detective Mindhorn.
The single will be released on a 12" vinyl EP, entitled The Unadorned Truth, which features two more tracks in Hot Boots and Sunset.
Watch the official trailer for Mindhorn here:
6:30am - 10am
Text 83936
On May 2nd 1980 Ian Curtis, and his band Joy Division, played their last ever gig. But they're not the only band to bid farewell to the stage.
It's always nice to get a little surprise with your album. What happens when there's a bonus with your music?
The recent Record Store Day Smiths single had an anti-Trump message carved into the vinyl… but the band have done it before. Radio X investigates...
An old saying goes: "Writing about music is like dancing about architecture." Here are 50 reasons why that statement is wrong.
Comments
Powered by Facebook