Glass Animals - Gooey

25th March 2014, 12:11

Glass Animals release their new single Gooey on 7 April 2014 through Wolf Tone.

Oxfordshire quartet Glass Animals follow-up last year's  Psylla single with the first taster to their forthcoming debut album, which due out in the late Spring.

The band are one of the first signings to Paul Epworth's Wolf Tone label.

