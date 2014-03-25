Glass Animals - Gooey

20 Of The Harshest Rock Star Insults Of All Time
It's Donald J Trump's birthday and there's a man who enjoys a critical tweet. Let's take a look at some of the bitchiest comments ever uttered about stars.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Glass Animals release their new single Gooey on 7 April 2014 through Wolf Tone.
Oxfordshire quartet Glass Animals follow-up last year's Psylla single with the first taster to their forthcoming debut album, which due out in the late Spring.
The band are one of the first signings to Paul Epworth's Wolf Tone label.
10pm - 2am
Text 83936
It's Donald J Trump's birthday and there's a man who enjoys a critical tweet. Let's take a look at some of the bitchiest comments ever uttered about stars.
Let's take a look at some great fictional characters in rock and roll.
We look at a score of the best stage poses by the Muse frontman.
Frustrated by the system? Not got the result you wanted? Brow-beaten by The Man? Music is the answer. Radio X picks fifty of the greatest songs about struggle.
Comments
Powered by Facebook