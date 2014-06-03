Morrissey - Earth Is The Loneliest Planet

In the short, Morrissey is pictured on top of the Capitol Records building in Hollywood, chatting to Pamela Anderson. Unbelievable scenes.

Earth Is The Loneliest Planet is taken from Morrissey's forthcoming album, World Peace Is None Of Your Business, released on 14 July.

So far there have been three singles from the album; World Peace Is None of Your Business, Istanbul, earth the loneliest place and the Bullfighter Dies.



The album peaked at number two in the UK albums chart and number 14 in the US Billboard album charts the album was released with a Deluxe Edition including six extra tracks on iTunes.



World Peace is None of Your Business Album Track Listing:



1. World Peace is None of your Business

2. Neal Cassady Drops Dead

3. I’m Not a Man

4. Istanbul

5. Earth is the Loneliest Planet

6. Staircase at the University

7. The Bullfighter Dies

8. Kiss me a Lot

9. Smiler with the Knife

10. Kick the Bride Down the Aisle

11. Mountjoy

12. Oboe Concerto

13. Scandinavia (Deluxe Edition Bonus Track)

14. One of our Own (Deluxe Edition Bonus Track)

15. Drag the River (Deluxe Edition Bonus Track)

16. Forgive Someone (Deluxe Edition Bonus Track)

17. Julie in the Weeds (Deluxe Edition Bonus Track)

18. Art-Hounds (Deluxe Edition Bonus Track)



Morrissey will play the London O2 Arena on 29 November.



