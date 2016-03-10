WATCH: The Last Shadow Puppets Unveil Everything You've Come To Expect Video

The Last Shadow Puppets have unveiled the video for their Everything You've Come To Expect track.

The video sees the Miles Kane and Alex Turner buried up to their necks in the sand, while a female-clad in white lace lingerie dances for them.

Watch it below:

The track is taken from their much-awaited sophomore album of the same name, which is set for release on 1 April 2016.

The duo preciously released their Bad Habits video as their lead single from the upcoming album.

Speaking to Radio X's Sunta Templeton about the track, they said Bad habits was the "most aggressive" song on the album.