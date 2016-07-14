The Last Shadow Puppets Post Stunning Version Of Everything That You've Come To Expect

Who Are The Biggest And Best Bands From Yorkshire?
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
The video sees Alex Turner play the piano on the track at LA's VOX Studios.
The Last Shadow Puppets have posted an alternate version of their Everything You've Come To Expect single, from their album of the same name.
The video sees the duo engage in a little role play before performing the track live at Los Angeles' VOX studios, with the pair sharing the vocals and Alex Turner providing accompaniment on the piano.
Watch it below:
With the duo set to play two dates at London's Alexandra Palace this week, could this stripped-back rendition be a taste of things to come at their live show?
One thing's for certain; after Johnny Marr joined the pair on stage at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl, fans are hoping to see more special guest appearances and cover versions.
See them perform The Smiths Last Night I Dreamt That Somebody Loved Me with Johnny Marr, below:
Picture: Facebook/The Last Shadow Puppets
