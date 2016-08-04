EXCLUSIVE: Watch The Coral's Million Eyes Video

4th August 2016, 08:00

The single is the third track to be taken from the Liverpool band's Distance Inbetween LP.

The Coral Press Image 2016

The Coral have premiered their Million Eyes video exclusively today on Radio X.

The single is the third cut to come from the Liverpool band's critically acclaimed Distance Inbetween album, following Miss Fortune and Holy Revelation.

The Sam Wiehl-directed video uses elements from Coral’s recent tours to generate animations through the use of video synthesisers.

Watch the video below: 

Meanwhile, the Dreaming Of You five-piece have announced they will be embarking on a UK tour this December, including dates at Shepherd's Bush Empire, Manchester Academy and a homecoming show at Liverpool Olympia.

Tickets go on sale here from 10am on Friday 5th August.

See their full UK tour dates below: 

8 December - Leeds, O2 Academy
9 December - Glasgow, O2 Academy
10 December - Liverpool, Olympia 
12 December - Coventry, Kasbah
13 December - Norwich, Waterfront
15 December - Bristol, O2 Academy
16 December - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
17 December - Manchester, Academy

