EXCLUSIVE: Watch The Coral's Million Eyes Video

Who Are The Biggest And Best Bands From Yorkshire?
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The single is the third track to be taken from the Liverpool band's Distance Inbetween LP.
The Coral have premiered their Million Eyes video exclusively today on Radio X.
The single is the third cut to come from the Liverpool band's critically acclaimed Distance Inbetween album, following Miss Fortune and Holy Revelation.
The Sam Wiehl-directed video uses elements from Coral’s recent tours to generate animations through the use of video synthesisers.
Watch the video below:
Meanwhile, the Dreaming Of You five-piece have announced they will be embarking on a UK tour this December, including dates at Shepherd's Bush Empire, Manchester Academy and a homecoming show at Liverpool Olympia.
UK TOUR ANNOUNCED!— The Coral (@thecoralband) August 1, 2016
Tickets
Pre-sale 10am 3/8 https://t.co/KT9J1vfa47
General sale 10am 5/8 https://t.co/ODsZa8nqS0 pic.twitter.com/qjCFdLuIGQ
Tickets go on sale here from 10am on Friday 5th August.
8 December - Leeds, O2 Academy
9 December - Glasgow, O2 Academy
10 December - Liverpool, Olympia
12 December - Coventry, Kasbah
13 December - Norwich, Waterfront
15 December - Bristol, O2 Academy
16 December - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
17 December - Manchester, Academy
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
Everyone loves a cameo. Radio X looks at the times that actors, celebrities and other musicians have unexpectedly shown up in rock videos.
Forget debuts, forget the difficult second albums… the moment a lot of bands hit their stride is on their FOURTH LP.
Put your shades on as we take a look at some of the most garish LP sleeves to ever grace the shelves…
Comments
Powered by Facebook