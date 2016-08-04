EXCLUSIVE: Watch The Coral's Million Eyes Video

The Coral have premiered their Million Eyes video exclusively today on Radio X.

The single is the third cut to come from the Liverpool band's critically acclaimed Distance Inbetween album, following Miss Fortune and Holy Revelation.

The Sam Wiehl-directed video uses elements from Coral’s recent tours to generate animations through the use of video synthesisers.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, the Dreaming Of You five-piece have announced they will be embarking on a UK tour this December, including dates at Shepherd's Bush Empire, Manchester Academy and a homecoming show at Liverpool Olympia.

Tickets go on sale here from 10am on Friday 5th August.

See their full UK tour dates below:

8 December - Leeds, O2 Academy

9 December - Glasgow, O2 Academy

10 December - Liverpool, Olympia

12 December - Coventry, Kasbah

13 December - Norwich, Waterfront

15 December - Bristol, O2 Academy

16 December - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

17 December - Manchester, Academy