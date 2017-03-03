Ed Sheeran Performs Acoustic Version Of Divide Album Track

Who Are The Biggest And Best Bands From Yorkshire?
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
See an exclusive version of Galway Girl, which features on Sheeran's brand new album.
Ed Sheeran has given an acoustic performance of Galway Girl from his Divide album, which is out now.
The singer-songwriter visited Radio X HQ, where he played a special version of the Irish-inspired song, which is the sixth track on his new record.
Watch the video
Ed Sheeran - 'Galway Girl' (Live For Radio X)
Ed Sheehan - 'Galway Girl' (Live For Radio X)
02:23
1. Eraser
2. Castle on the Hill
3. Dive
4. Shape of You
5. Perfect
6. Galway Girl
7. Happier
8. Hearts don't break around here
9. New Man
10. What do I Know?
11. How Would You Feel (Paean)
12. Supermarket Flowers
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
We celebrate Yorkshire Day with our favourite bands from the county.
Everyone loves a cameo. Radio X looks at the times that actors, celebrities and other musicians have unexpectedly shown up in rock videos.
Forget debuts, forget the difficult second albums… the moment a lot of bands hit their stride is on their FOURTH LP.
Put your shades on as we take a look at some of the most garish LP sleeves to ever grace the shelves…
Comments
Powered by Facebook