Kasabian: Every Band Should Aspire To Be Like Andrea Bocelli

Tom Meighan and Serge Pizzorno told Radio X's Dan O'Connell how bands could learn from the world-famous tenor.

Kasabian have praised Andrea Bocelli and said more bands should try and evoke the same feeling him.

Speaking to Radio X's Dan O'Connell at The Global Awards 2018, Serge Pizzorno said: "We seen him before because we were lucky enough to win the league, I dunno if you've heard, but he played and anyway...

"And he sang, and it was just mesmerising, and you know when you can't control your body and every hair stands up..."

He added: "Every band should aspire to that, whether you're an opera singer, a grime artist, you're in a band, you should go on stage to aspire to make people feel like that.

"And that's what I thought about tonight. He was unbelievable."

The Eez-Eh rockers and the Italian singer both performed at the first ever Global Awards, with the band playing You’re In Love With A Psycho from their 2017 album For Crying Out Loud, alongside their massive 2009 banger, Fire.

And that's not all. Tom Meighan, Serge Pizzorno and co. took smashing it to a whole new level when they literally smashed a glass during the end of their set.

The Global Awards took place at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in West London on Thursday 1 March, and brought together all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Gold and LBC to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news & entertainment.

