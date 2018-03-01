WATCH: James Bay Plays Our 30-Second Thank You Challenge

Watch our video where the Wild Love singer shows his gratitude to everyone from Frank Ocean to his old cat.

James Bay attended The Global Awards 2018 tonight (1 March, where we challenged him to give his best acceptance speech.

The Wild Love singer was given 30-seconds to thank as many people as he possibly could, and what he lacked in quantity, he definitely made up for in sheer randomness.

Watch our video above.

The Hold Back The River star certainly didn't hold back when it came to the task, opting to skip God and his mum and go straight for thanking Beyonce's Instagram and his old cat Ripley. As you do...

The singer-songwriter is set to present the Best RnB, Hip-Hop or Grime award at this year's ceremony, which kicks of at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, we also spoke to Blossoms ahead of their ceremony, where they shared their excitement at their new single.

Watch out video below: