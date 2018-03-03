WATCH: Chris Moyles & Johnny Vaughan Smash It At The Global Awards

The Radio X DJs presented Kasabian with the Best Indie award, but they made us work for it first!

Last night saw the first ever Global Awards take place Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo, where Kasabian took home a prestigious gong.

The Leicester rockers beat out stiff competition from the likes of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Blossoms, Liam Gallagher and Florence And The Machine to take home the Best Indie prize... but not before getting the mother of all introductions.

Watch Johnny Vaughan and Chris Moyles present the Best Indie prize, and take their time about it too!

See Kasabian's acceptance speech here:

Kasabian played a stunning set, performing You’re In Love With A Psycho from their 2017 album For Crying Out Loud, alongside their massive 2009 banger Fire.

Watch a clip of their first track here:

Watch their amazing performance of Fire below:

And that's not all. Tom Meighan, Serge Pizzorno and co. took smashing it to a whole new level when they literally smashed a glass during the end of their set.

Watch the epic moment below, which was shot by Heart presenter Lilah Grace:

The Global Awards took place at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in West London on Thursday 1 March, and brought together all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Gold and LBC to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news & entertainment.

See the Global Awards highlights below:

For all the videos, pictures and winners, see www.global.com/awards.