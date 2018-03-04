Kasabian On Album No.7: "There's Some Things Bubbling"

The rockers spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about the follow-up to their For Crying Out Loud album.

Kasabian, who won the gong for Best Indie at the first The Global Awards, have revealed the progress of their next studio album.

Watch our video above.

When asked about album number seven by Radio X's Dan O'Connell in the winner's room, frontman Tom Meighan replied: "I don't know, we've not written it yet. Serge has got some ideas..."

"There's some little things bubbling about," teased the Kasabian guitarist and songsmith- who also confirmed he'd been working on a new riff that sounded "pretty good".

Kasabian's For Crying Out Loud album scored them their fifth consecutive No.1, following the same result for their Empire (2006), West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum (2009), Velociraptor (2011) and 48:13 (2014) LPs.

Watch their amazing performance of Fire at the award's ceremony below:

Meanwhile, the band have waxed lyrical about Andrea Bocelli, and said every band should aspire to be like him in terms of performance.

"We seen him before because we were lucky enough to win the league, I dunno if you've heard, but he played and anyway, joked Serge.

"And he sang, and it was just mesmerising, and you know when you can't control your body and every hair stands up..."

He added: "Every band should aspire to that, whether you're an opera singer, a grime artist, you're in a band, you should go on stage to aspire to make people feel like that.

"And that's what I thought about tonight. He was unbelievable."

Watch Kasabian play their You're In Love With A Psycho hit:

And that's not all. Tom Meighan, Serge Pizzorno and co. took smashing it to a whole new level when they literally smashed a wine glass at the stem due to the heaviness of the bass during the end of their set.

Watch the epic moment below, which was shot by Heart presenter Lilah Grace:

The Global Awards took place at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in West London on Thursday 1 March, and brought together all Global’s radio stations including Capital, Capital XTRA, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, Radio X, Gold and LBC to celebrate the biggest stars of music, news & entertainment.

See the Global Awards highlights below:

For all the videos, pictures and winners, see www.global.com/awards.

Lead photo credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images