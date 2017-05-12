QUIZ: Do You Know The Words To Friday I’m In Love By The Cure?

QUIZ: Who Said It - Noel Or Liam Gallagher?
Think you know the Gallagher brothers better than they know themselves? Guess who said what in this quote quiz.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Robert Smith’s ode to the days of the week is 25 years old this month! But how well do you recall the lyrics to this indie club floorfiller?
Can you believe that The Cure’s classic song was released as a single on Friday, 15 May 1992?
That means that Friday I’m In Love is celebrating its Silver Anniversary.
So as you’ve had 25 whole years to master the lyrics, you should be word perfect, shouldn’t you? We’ll give you a line and you have to fill in the missing word.
Think you know the Gallagher brothers better than they know themselves? Guess who said what in this quote quiz.
Here are the names of the members of a well-known rock band. BUT we've removed the lead singer. Name the band!
Do you know your Seymours from your Blurs? We'll give you the name that a band used to go under... all you have to do is pick the name they're famous for.
We’ll give you a series of headliners from a notable festival of yesteryear. But can you name the festival?
The rockers have ended Ed Sheeran's nine week reign at the top spot with their sixth studio album.
The Oasis man's label will celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Fab Four's classic album.
It’s hard to tell the story of a life in 90 minutes but when films do it well, they can really teach you something new about a well-known face. So here are some of the very best ever made... as well as a couple in the works.
We’ve thrown together a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time. Trust us, they’re better than scrolling through your Twitter feed.
The UK Top 40 is a brutal place to be. Radio X looks at the time when Musical Justice wasn’t seen to be done.
The challenge: if you had to define a band or artist by their compilation, which one would you pick? It’s not as easy as you think, as Radio X compiles everything from The Beatles to The Killers.
Comments
Powered by Facebook