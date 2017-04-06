QUIZ: Which Britpop Band Are You?

6th April 2017, 16:34

We reckon we can guess in just four questions.

Liam Gallagher, Damon Albarn, Brett Anderson, Jarv

As we prepare to mark 20 years since the release of Blur's Song 2, we bet we can guess which Britpop band spoke most to you.

Take our quiz here: 

 

