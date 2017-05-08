QUIZ: Who Said It - Noel Or Liam Gallagher?

Think you know the Gallagher brothers better than they know themselves? Guess who said what in this quote quiz.

This week, Liam Gallagher gave a mammoth interview with Q magazine, where he discussed everything from his new music, to his estranged relationship with his brother Noel.

The pair have slung a fair few insults at each other (and everyone else) throughout the years, but do you reckon you can remember who said what?

Test yourself below: