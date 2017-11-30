QUIZ: Which Band Should Play Your Wedding Reception?

30 November 2017, 11:26

Foo Fighters Dave Grohl, Alt-J's John Newman, Kasa

We can tell who you'd be most likely to book for your big day in just five questions.

This week saw Prince Harry announce his engagement to Meghan Markle, which got us thinking about all the celeb mates that could turn up at his reception.

But who do you think would play YOUR wedding reception? If you had the dosh and connections of course...

We reckon we can guess in just five questions. Take our quiz below to find out who to book as your wedding band:

 

Find out who could play Prince Harry's reception in our video:

Lead photo credits:Dave Grohl: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/Getty, Tom Meighan: Richard Gray/EMPICS Entertainment, John Newman: Getty Images Entertainment, Chris Martin:  Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty

