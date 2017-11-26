QUIZ: Which Friends Character Are You?

26 November 2017, 06:00

Friends

It's time to finally find out whether you're a Joey or Chandler, or a Rachel or Monica.

If we're honest honest, everyone know's who they think they are from Friends. But now it's time to put that to the test.

To celebrate David Schwimmer’s 50th birthday, we’ve created a special Friends inspired quiz. It’s time to get nostalgic as you discover which character from the iconic show you are.

So find out if you're a Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler or Joey!

 

