QUIZ: Which Freddie Mercury And Queen Song Are You?

7 October 2017, 19:00

Freddie Mercury Live Aid 1985

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of We Will Rock you and We Are The Champions by testing yourself on these Queen lyrics.

7 October 1977 saw Queen release what were to become two huge anthems from their News Of The World album. 

Whether it’s Freddie Mercury's operatic solo material, or the incredible rock songs of Queen, it’s an incredible discography for us to enjoy.

But which song of Freddie’s is most compatible with your personality? Indeed, which Freddie Mercury song are YOU?

Take the test to find out…

 

Original quiz by Sputnik News

Trending On Radio X

Queen - News Of The World Album

The Best Albums Of 1977: The Year Good Music Began

Liam Gallagher, David HasselHoff, Noel Gallagher

David Hasselhoff Wades In On Liam Gallagher's Noel Insult

Foo Fighters in Carpool Karaoke

Foo Fighters: Carpool Karaoke "Got Less Fun"

Liam Gallagher press 2017

Liam Gallagher 2017 UK Tour Support Acts Announced

Play More Quizzes & Games

See more Play More Quizzes & Games

Radiohead Daydreaming video

QUIZ: Is this a Thom Yorke lyric or Gloomy Poetry?

Queen Freddie Mercury and Brian May

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Queen Lyrics?

The Beatles

QUIZ: Which Beatle Are You?

Beastie Boys 2004

How Well Do You Know The Lyrics Of The Beastie Boys?

Cassettes

QUIZ: How Well Do You Remember Your Old Music Formats?

Guitar Playing Hands

QUIZ: Can You Name The Guitar Hands?