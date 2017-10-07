QUIZ: Which Freddie Mercury And Queen Song Are You?

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of We Will Rock you and We Are The Champions by testing yourself on these Queen lyrics.

7 October 1977 saw Queen release what were to become two huge anthems from their News Of The World album.

Whether it’s Freddie Mercury's operatic solo material, or the incredible rock songs of Queen, it’s an incredible discography for us to enjoy.

But which song of Freddie’s is most compatible with your personality? Indeed, which Freddie Mercury song are YOU?

Take the test to find out…

Original quiz by Sputnik News