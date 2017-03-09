QUIZ: Which Classic 1987 Album Are You?

QUIZ: Can You Name These Pixellated 1990s Album Covers?
Here's the deal: we've messed up the great artwork from some classic 1990s LP sleeves. But which records are they? Take our test here!
