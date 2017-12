QUIZ: What Type Of Christmas Jumper Suits You?

As Christmas Jumper Day falls upon us, let’s find out which festive pullover you should be rocking.

Take our personality quiz by answering these questions truthfully.

By picking your brains, we can accurately decide which loud and seasonal piece of knitwear best suits your personality.

Will you keep it traditional? Or will you mix things up a bit with something a bit “out there”?