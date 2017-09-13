QUIZ: Rock Or Roald? Is This A Rock Star Name Or A Roald Dahl Character?

13th September 2017, 11:47

To celebrate the Roald Dahl day can you tell the difference between a rock star's wacky pseudonym, or one of Roald Dahl's famous fictional characters?

Green Day and Roald Dahl

We’re asking you to decide whether these bizarre names belong to a character from one of Dahl’s books… or are they the pseudonym of a rock musician?

 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

MORE Radio X QUIZZES

Coming Up

LATEST MUSIC NEWS

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS