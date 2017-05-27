QUIZ: Can You Guess These British 90s TV Shows From Just One Picture?

27th May 2017, 10:44

To mark the imminent return of The Crystal Maze with Richard Ayoade, we're asking how many of these 90s UK shows can you still remember?

90s TV stars compilation image

How much do you love your 90s TV? How many of these hit shows can you remember from the era?

Test yourself below: 

 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

MORE Radio X QUIZZES

Coming Up

LATEST MUSIC NEWS

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS